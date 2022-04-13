First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 10,600.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

RNDV opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,278,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $826,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period.

