First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 10,600.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
RNDV opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
