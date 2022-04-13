FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 32,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.