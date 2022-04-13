Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of PotlatchDeltic worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.23.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on PCH. StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

