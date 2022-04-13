Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,147,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,773 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $90,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $210,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

