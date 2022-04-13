Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $55.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 821,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $55,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.81.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

