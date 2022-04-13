Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $58.20 Million Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,470 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $58,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Knowles by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,146,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 855,877 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Knowles by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $1,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

NYSE:KN opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.50 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $293,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $1,062,301.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles (Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.