Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $72.31 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,579 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $72,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $203,440,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 462.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,487,000 after purchasing an additional 110,039 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,422,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $443.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -265.81 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $481.30 and a 200-day moving average of $614.21. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $378.88 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.04.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

