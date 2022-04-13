Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,551,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 502,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:PBI opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $10.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.51 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 95.50%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -1,998.00%.

In related news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick acquired 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

