Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,391 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Materion worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Materion by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Materion by 22.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTRN opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.04. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTRN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

