Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Wintrust Financial worth $51,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.57.

WTFC stock opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.83. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

