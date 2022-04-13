Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,818 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $502,146.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $298,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,151 shares of company stock worth $1,803,123. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

