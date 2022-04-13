Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Prologis by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.6% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,913 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prologis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,750,000 after buying an additional 419,476 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,625,000 after buying an additional 39,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis stock opened at $165.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.21. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.52 and a twelve month high of $170.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

