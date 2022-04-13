Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,579 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Global Payments worth $84,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Global Payments by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,673,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,752,000 after acquiring an additional 648,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $135.07 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.24. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.52.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

