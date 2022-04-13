Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 18,107 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,107 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $110,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $179.90 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $184.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $473.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.