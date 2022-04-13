Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 24,323 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,323 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $14,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $38,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $68,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $274,069. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

KALU opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.23 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -265.52%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

