Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,891 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $11,353,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 904.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 107,994 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 227,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $41.16.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

