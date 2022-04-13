Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 9,336 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.64% of Hub Group worth $76,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

HUBG opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average is $78.67.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hub Group from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

