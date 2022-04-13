Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FLGMF opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

