Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Up 222.2% in March

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Flanigan’s Enterprises ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s payout ratio is 14.79%.

About Flanigan's Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

