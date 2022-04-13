Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of FLUX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 65,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,428. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 50.09% and a negative return on equity of 87.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flux Power will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flux Power by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 770,429 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,652,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Flux Power by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 231,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 123,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Flux Power by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 77,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

