Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $19.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE F traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,237,016. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,941 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,345 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 143,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Ford Motor by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 85,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 34,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

