Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $75.00 price target on the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security traded as low as $70.07 and last traded at $70.39, with a volume of 68504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.35.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FBHS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.37.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

