Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FWRD. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Shares of FWRD opened at $87.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.57. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $459.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Forward Air will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 307,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $32,097,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Forward Air by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 677,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,056,000 after acquiring an additional 212,495 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3,745.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 116,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 483.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 92,322 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

