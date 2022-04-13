Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.25.

BEN opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

