Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Franklin Universal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NYSE FT opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.10. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

