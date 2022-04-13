Frax Share Hits Market Capitalization of $507.80 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for $31.33 or 0.00076320 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Frax Share has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $507.80 million and $80.68 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044114 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.07 or 0.07472017 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,989.89 or 0.99859969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041169 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

