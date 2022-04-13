Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €34.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) received a €34.50 ($37.50) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($65.49) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.56 ($46.26).

Shares of FRE opened at €33.92 ($36.87) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.04. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($65.39) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($86.96).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

