Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Receives $9.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.23.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FRO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 54.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Frontline Company Profile (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontline (FRO)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.