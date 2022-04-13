Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.95

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSYGet Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and traded as high as $29.79. Fujitsu shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 126,957 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fujitsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

