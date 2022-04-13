Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.95

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and traded as high as $29.79. Fujitsu shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 126,957 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

