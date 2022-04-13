Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 14,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 499,851 shares.The stock last traded at $14.23 and had previously closed at $16.39.

FULC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

In other news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $828,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $173,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,211. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,844,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 35,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. The company has a market cap of $555.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

