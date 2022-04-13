Function X (FX) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Function X (FX) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001311 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Function X has a market cap of $221.24 million and $3.36 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,283.60 or 0.99911907 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00059897 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00024858 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002121 BTC.
  • Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000087 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001947 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
  • Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000811 BTC.
  • Offshift (XFT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

