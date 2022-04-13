FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Sun Life Financial Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.44. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53. The company had revenue of C$13 billion for the quarter.
Shares of SLF opened at C$69.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$41.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.48. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$62.00 and a 1-year high of C$74.22.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
