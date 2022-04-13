FY2022 EPS Estimates for East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Reduced by Analyst

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of East Japan Railway in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53).

Shares of EJPRY opened at $9.04 on Monday. East Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

