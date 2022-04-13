FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Gentex in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

GNTX stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.03. Gentex has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $57,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $453,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.