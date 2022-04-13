FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Travelers Companies in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $13.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $184.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.63. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,986,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,237,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,430,000 after purchasing an additional 887,224 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,576,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

