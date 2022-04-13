FY2022 EPS Estimates for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Decreased by Analyst

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $17.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $17.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

NYSE:TM opened at $165.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $231.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.47. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $149.90 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.07.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 8.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 104.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

