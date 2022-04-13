FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE AJRD opened at $42.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 812.8% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 932,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,585,000 after purchasing an additional 829,984 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 548,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 444,759 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,514.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 444,688 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,396,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,286,000 after purchasing an additional 382,237 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 54.4% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,046,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after buying an additional 368,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

