FY2023 EPS Estimates for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Cut by Analyst

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Honda Motor in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

HMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE HMC opened at $25.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.70. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 393.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 445.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Honda Motor by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Honda Motor by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

