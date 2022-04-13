FY2023 EPS Estimates for Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Reduced by Analyst

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Skillsoft in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). B. Riley also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SKIL. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $5.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Skillsoft has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,514,000 after buying an additional 1,483,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skillsoft by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

About Skillsoft (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.