FY2024 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Cut by Analyst

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.80.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,313,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,222,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.