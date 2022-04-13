FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cardiff Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.24). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRDF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

CRDF opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.84. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,880.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after buying an additional 382,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares during the period. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 7.6% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 178,750 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 61,889 shares during the period. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

