Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 261.0% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Galaxy Gaming stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. 80,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $114.06 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.56. Galaxy Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

