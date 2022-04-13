Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 261.0% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Galaxy Gaming stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. 80,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $114.06 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.56. Galaxy Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.39.
Galaxy Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)
