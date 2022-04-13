Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLPI. Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 122.12%.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

