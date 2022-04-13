GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the March 15th total of 947,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 503,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in GasLog Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

GLOP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,304. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $295.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.73.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.53 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is presently -9.52%.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

