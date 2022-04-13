GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,005 ($13.10).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.03) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, insider David A. Rasche acquired 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 615 ($8.01) per share, for a total transaction of £49,550.55 ($64,569.39).

GBG opened at GBX 566 ($7.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 43.02. GB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 498.80 ($6.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 980 ($12.77). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 570.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 707.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

