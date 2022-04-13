GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Trading Up 424,900%

GCP Student Living plc (LON:DIGS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 424,900% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 212.50 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.77). 50,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,153,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 209.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £966.92 million and a PE ratio of 8.43.
About GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS)
