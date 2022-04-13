GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($42.39) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 4th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.50 ($47.28).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

G1A opened at €36.72 ($39.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 21.65. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €33.27 ($36.16) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($52.77). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.