Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GBERY traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $58.85. 42,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,182. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70. Geberit has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $84.67.

Get Geberit alerts:

GBERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $650.00.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.