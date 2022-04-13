General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,780,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,321 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.34% of General Electric worth $357,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

GE stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.29. The stock had a trading volume of 89,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,671,285. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

