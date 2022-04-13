Genfit (EPA:GNFT) Stock Price Down 1%

Genfit SA (EPA:GNFT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €3.64 ($3.95) and last traded at €3.73 ($4.06). Approximately 179,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.77 ($4.10).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €3.49.

Get Genfit alerts:

About Genfit (EPA:GNFT)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.