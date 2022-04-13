Genfit (EPA:GNFT) Stock Price Down 1%

Genfit SA (EPA:GNFT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €3.64 ($3.95) and last traded at €3.73 ($4.06). Approximately 179,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.77 ($4.10).
The business has a fifty day moving average price of €3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €3.49.
About Genfit (EPA:GNFT)
Featured Stories
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.